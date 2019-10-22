Has Ronda Rousey gotten too rowdy?

On Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, Nia Jax called out the MMA fighter turned wrestler for being disrespectful. The drama all started when Rousey debuted her "bad guy" persona as her Total Divas peers watched from backstage.

"We all know I make you too much money for you to fire me and you know it," Rousey taunted WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. "I have free reign to do anything I want in this ring, because I did everything I could to respect this business. But you know what? No. I am not your dancing monkey, not anymore."

While Rousey and the WWE crowd seemingly enjoyed the villain debut, others were not as pleased with her boisterous speech. Specifically, Jax felt Rousey had been "flying off the handle" and "talking a lot of s--t online."

"It doesn't just take one person to make you a star," Nia lamented in a confessional. "You are not the only person in this world. But, for some reason, you think that you can just walk on water and that nobody can touch you."