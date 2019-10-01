Your favorite WWE superstars return to television tonight! And they're coming back swinging.

"I'm here to make history, not to behave," vows Ronda Rousey in this action-packed supertease video for Total Divas' upcoming ninth season, whose Oct. 1 premiere picks up in the aftermath of the WWE women's division's milestone success last year.

"We've all been giving our blood sweat and tears," adds Nattie Neidhart, as the teaser toggles between shots of the athletes' career ventures (this season chronicles the Divas' journey to WrestleMania 35, an annual WWE pay-per-view that originally took place in April 2019 and featured a women's match as its "main event," an overdue first for the 24-year-old program) and the respective personal updates we'll learn more about this fall.

As fans might remember from another promo released earlier this month, the new season will see Nattie grappling with the loss of her father, pro wrestler Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who passed away suddenly in Aug. 2018.