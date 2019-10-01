Nia Jax is not Carmella's biggest fan right now.

The WWE stars haven't yet entered the ring for their Royal Rumble match in this clip from Tuesday's Total Divas premiere, but conflict between them is already neck-in-neck.

To be honest, the contention is primarily coming from Nia, who tells fellow WWE superstar Tamina, "I just want to get this Rumble over with," backstage at the arena.

As the athlete and model goes on to explain, Nia's hesitation regarding the big-league wrestling event is mostly rooted in sour feelings about Carmella—and more specifically, her perceived attitude about sustaining injuries on the job. "I feel as though Carmella has kind of strayed away from what we're trying to express to the world…that we're more than eye candy," Nia shares, referencing the WWE's increasingly recognized women's division during a confessional interview.

Continuing, she points out that "women's wrestling has come so far"—having made especially meaningful strides in terms of visibility these last few years—and getting there hasn't been easy. "We sacrifice our bodies day in, day out," Nia says, noting that Carmella appears to be "afraid of getting hurt" in the ring.