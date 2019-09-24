We don't call them WWE superstars for nothing!
The cast of Total Divas brings major heat in the wrestling ring, and something about E!'s latest promo video tells us the series' upcoming ninth season—set to premiere Tuesday, October 1, at 10 p.m.—will continue that trend with stunning momentum. In light of that, it's definitely no surprise to see the likes of Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Nattie Neidhart, Trinity Fatu, Nia Jax and Carmella working hard at the gym when they're not taking home titles at the arena.
"Where there's a weight there's a way," series newcomer Sonya wrote on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie that pictures the pro treating followers to a quick gun show in the locker room post-workout. Returning cast member Nattie is no stranger to inspiring mantras as fodder for social media captions, either.
Accompanying an action shot of the series veteran executing a barbell squat and looking like an actual superhero, she wrote, "stay ready so you don't have to get ready." Touche Nattie, we see you.
So, before tuning in to watch this group of highly accomplished athletes show television what the WWE "Queendom" is all about, take a peek at the preparatory work by checking out the exceedingly motivational photo gallery below. These women put the (bench) press in impressive and their pictures are proof.
Nattie
"Thank you @kingshighwaycrossfit for allowing me to use your beautiful facility to train today- been the first time in weeks where I've been able to throw some weight up...slowly feeling like me again"
Sonya Deville
Naomi
"They don't respect you at the bottom. They ignore you in the middle. Then they hate you when you get on top. You'll never have everyone's approval so it's best to focus on your own."
Nattie
"stay ready so you don't have to get ready....... #MITB"
Nikki and Brie Bella
"Earlier this week with Markshane @shapeupstudio2018 My Brizee is looking insane!! Amazing work @thebriebella! #mamagonnaknockyouout #briemode #beefearless"
Alexa Bliss
"I'd insert an "inspirational fitness quote here" ... but it took me all day of procrastinating to actually do this workout & I had French fries today ... so there's that. #truth"
Sonya Deville
"Where there's a weight there's a way"
Naomi
"Working out in @mybirdiebee today got me feeling myself way to much"
Nattie
"Each day, each of us is faced with the possibility of resetting our lives. Refocusing. Reimagining. Rebooting. Every day, we can decide to change our outlook, our words, our tone, and our attitude. #ivebeenthinking @mariashriver #unbreakablemonday | @hardnockssouth @workhorsefitnessproducts"
Nattie
"Play like a champion, train like a champion, and stop worrying about what others think!!!!! *note to self (it's a waste of your time and energy you could use on things like powerlifting and eating ice cream and taking selfies with your cats!!!!) @hardnockssouth @mogyapp"
Nikki Bella
"Markshane Boot Camp | Shape Up Studio @shapeupstudio2018"
Brie Bella
"A couple more pounds of baby weight gone!! 5 more to go!! The abs are slowly peeking through!! #momlife #babyweight #slowlybutsurely #biggestchallenge #fitness #motivation #mybirdiebee"
Naomi
"Planks hate doing these but they burn so good"
Nia Jax
"I don't need to be anything but ME! Blessed to celebrate another year on this planet. Grateful to my incredible family and amazing loyal friends! Thank you so much for ALL THE LOVE from the #WWEUniverse!!!! Out here living my best life and only getting about 2 hours of sleep"
Nattie
"Some days, you have to push through!! .... today's one of em' #youvegotthis @mogyapp @hardnockssouth"
Nikki Bella
"Booty workin' today | Markshane's Shape Up Studio"
Naomi
"Looking like we bout to drop a fire mix tape lol #dayoneish #dayoneglow #glowdayish #glowish #feelthedayish #feeltheish I got a little carried away with these hash tags @jonathanfatu @uceyjucey"
Nia Jax
"A kick to my leg isn't holding me back! I have my mind on the #RoyalRumble. Warming up in my squats at 225 lbs. #TheIrresistibleForce"
Nattie
"PERSEVERANCE IS POWER @hardnockssouth"
Naomi
"'I didn't come to play I came to #GLOW' me"
Nattie
"'Forward is forward, no matter the pace.' I've been trying to mix it up with different stuff every day even though my schedule always seems packed. Aren't all of our schedules packed?!! Powerlifting, isometrics, yoga, sprints, jogging, wrestling ... you know body slamming everyone in sight... I've learned that you just have to MOVE and do different stuff to challenge yourself. My mom and I started doing @orangetheory classes as a way to spend time together. Yesterday she ran for 30 min straight on an incline without stopping...My mom's lost ten pounds! I told her that it doesn't matter about being perfect or super strong as much as it matters about just getting started and getting reps and trying to be better every day. One foot in front of the other. @hardnockssouth @mogyapp"
Naomi
"Getting pumped for #wwekingston tonight."
Nattie
"Work day! ft. @dmcintyrewwe at #hardknockssouth"
Nikki Bella
"Got my SuperHero shirt on! #stayfearless #markshane #shapeupstudio #bellabootcamp #marvel #tapout"
Nattie
"Practice makes purrfect! 88 lbs for 50 reps + Pearl Jam in the background @hardnockssouth @mogyapp #champlife"
Brie Bella
"Missed yoga, but nothing better than doing it at home learning downward dog from these two! @josie_the_frenchie @thewinstonfrenchie #yogi #yogaeverywhere #downwarddog #goldsheepclothing #lornajane"
Naomi
"When you trying to figure out your next set."
Nattie
"Deep breathes..... Deep lunges..... @mogyapp"
Nikki Bella
"#stayfearless #fearlessnikki #lornajane"
Nikki Bella
"273 Days. That's how long it's been since I was told I couldn't wrestle. Feeling very emotional right now. So blessed for my health. Had such an amazing training session tonight! Beat that back up on the ropes! When they say you can't, show them why you can. Make the impossible, possible. I have a long road ahead but I will be back! Stronger than ever!! They don't call me Fearless Nikki for nothing! #stayfearless"
Nikki Bella
"Sweat sesh complete | Needed some cardio to break in my new kicks! #stayfearless #fearlessnikki"
Brie Bella
"Gotta put on that mean muggin' face for workout!!! Sweat then 22 push up challenge!!! #fitness #health #life"
Nattie
"Deep thoughts and deep squats............@mogyapp @hardnockssouth"
Nikki Bella
"Getting that deadlift on #stayfearless #briemode #shapeupstudio #markshane"
Nikki Bella
"2 day vaca. 24 hours of insane travel and a lost bag. Ready to sweat and burn all of that out! #stayfearless #buttkickingtime #hardnockssouth #mogyappo"
Nattie
"At my LOWEST body weight yet, I killed this 176 pound sumo deadlift for 3 sets/8 reps. Had to watch the video on the @mogyapp a few times to make sure my form was perfect. Form is everything! After seeing @thenikkibella working her tail off in the gym today... I wanted to work harder, too."
Nikki Bella
"We killed it in @hardnockssouth today!! Love training with Rob and my brother in law @bryanldanielson #stayfearless @mogyapp"
Brie Bella
"Great barre sesh @pure_barre in Homewood, AL #purebarrelife"
Nattie
"I couldn't resist @thenikkibella...Thanks for being my workout inspiration for the day... And for pushing me! @hardnockssouth @mogyapp"
Nikki Bella
"Less Talk More Squat #fitness #fitnessmotivation #coconwinston #hardnockssouth"
Nattie
"Broke another one of my records today! (220lb sumo deadlifts for 5 reps)... Dropped another pound this week... And @2pawz was kind enough to hire a personal photographer for me who has the answers to most of life's mysteries. (Rob is the best coach!) LIFE IS GRAND. @hardnockssouth @mogyapp {photo cred: @therealec3}"
Nikki Bella
"Loved seeing @natbynature at @hardnockssouth today! Such a beautiful, strong, kick ass woman! #womenempowerment #divachampions #stayfearless #staystrong #TotalDivas"
Nattie
"Pony tail flying... @MOGYapp"
Nikki Bella
"Awakening those arm muscles! Felt so good to sweat again! #stayfearless #fearlessnikki #staystrong #werunit #weruleit @hardnockssouth"
Nattie
"What doesn't kill you makes you UNBREAKABLE. #176poundfrontsquat @hardnockssouth @mogyapp"
Nattie
"Oh just killllllllling it! @hardnockssouth @mogyapp (my most dreaded lift... Conquered!)"
Nikki Bella
"Trying to be the best me everyday. #stayfearless #fearlessnikki"
Inspired? Or tired just looking? Either way, check back here for all your gym-related updates featuring the very strong women of Total Divas!