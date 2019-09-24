The Total Divas' Latest Workout Photos Will Whip You Into Shape

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., 24 Sep. 2019 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We don't call them WWE superstars for nothing!

The cast of Total Divas brings major heat in the wrestling ring, and something about E!'s latest promo video tells us the series' upcoming ninth season—set to premiere Tuesday, October 1, at 10 p.m.—will continue that trend with stunning momentum. In light of that, it's definitely no surprise to see the likes of Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Nattie Neidhart, Trinity Fatu, Nia Jax and Carmella working hard at the gym when they're not taking home titles at the arena.

"Where there's a weight there's a way," series newcomer Sonya wrote on Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie that pictures the pro treating followers to a quick gun show in the locker room post-workout. Returning cast member Nattie is no stranger to inspiring mantras as fodder for social media captions, either. 

Photos

The Total Divas' Latest Pics

Accompanying an action shot of the series veteran executing a barbell squat and looking like an actual superhero, she wrote, "stay ready so you don't have to get ready." Touche Nattie, we see you.

So, before tuning in to watch this group of highly accomplished athletes show television what the WWE "Queendom" is all about, take a peek at the preparatory work by checking out the exceedingly motivational photo gallery below. These women put the (bench) press in impressive and their pictures are proof.

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas, Instagram

Instagram / Nattie Neidhart

Nattie

"Thank you @kingshighwaycrossfit for allowing me to use your beautiful facility to train today- been the first time in weeks where I've been able to throw some weight up...slowly feeling like me again"

Sonya, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Daria Berenato

Sonya Deville

"Day dreaming about..."

Trinity Fatu, Total Divas, Latest Pics

Instagram / Trinity Fatu

Naomi

"They don't respect you at the bottom. They ignore you in the middle. Then they hate you when you get on top. You'll never have everyone's approval so it's best to focus on your own."

Article continues below

Nattie Neidhart, Instagram

Instagram / Natalya Neidhart

Nattie

"stay ready so you don't have to get ready....... #MITB"

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Total Divas

Instagram

Nikki and Brie Bella

"Earlier this week with Markshane @shapeupstudio2018 My Brizee is looking insane!! Amazing work @thebriebella! #mamagonnaknockyouout #briemode #beefearless"

Alexa Bliss

Instagram

Alexa Bliss

"I'd insert an "inspirational fitness quote here" ... but it took me all day of procrastinating to actually do this workout & I had French fries today ... so there's that. #truth"

Article continues below

Sonya Deville, Instagram

Instagram / Daria Berenato

Sonya Deville

"Where there's a weight there's a way"

Trinity Fatu, Naomi

Instagram

Naomi

"Working out in @mybirdiebee today got me feeling myself way to much"

Nattie Neidhart

Instagram

Nattie

"Each day, each of us is faced with the possibility of resetting our lives. Refocusing. Reimagining. Rebooting. Every day, we can decide to change our outlook, our words, our tone, and our attitude. #ivebeenthinking @mariashriver #unbreakablemonday | @hardnockssouth @workhorsefitnessproducts"

Article continues below

Natalya Neidhart

Instagram

Nattie

"Play like a champion, train like a champion, and stop worrying about what others think!!!!! *note to self (it's a waste of your time and energy you could use on things like powerlifting and eating ice cream and taking selfies with your cats!!!!) @hardnockssouth @mogyapp"

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"Markshane Boot Camp | Shape Up Studio @shapeupstudio2018"

Brie Bella

Instagram

Brie Bella

"A couple more pounds of baby weight gone!! 5 more to go!! The abs are slowly peeking through!! #momlife #babyweight #slowlybutsurely #biggestchallenge #fitness #motivation #mybirdiebee"

Article continues below

Naomi

Instagram

Naomi

"Planks hate doing these but they burn so good"

Nia Jax

Instagram

Nia Jax

"I don't need to be anything but ME! Blessed to celebrate another year on this planet. Grateful to my incredible family and amazing loyal friends! Thank you so much for ALL THE LOVE from the #WWEUniverse!!!! Out here living my best life and only getting about 2 hours of sleep"

Natalya Neidhart

Instagram

Nattie

"Some days, you have to push through!! .... today's one of em' #youvegotthis @mogyapp @hardnockssouth"

Article continues below

Nikki Bella

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"Booty workin' today | Markshane's Shape Up Studio"

Naomi

Instagram

Naomi

"Looking like we bout to drop a fire mix tape lol #dayoneish #dayoneglow #glowdayish #glowish #feelthedayish #feeltheish  I got a little carried away with these hash tags @jonathanfatu @uceyjucey"

Nia Jax

Instagram

Nia Jax

"A kick to my leg isn't holding me back! I have my mind on the #RoyalRumble. Warming up in my squats at 225 lbs. #TheIrresistibleForce"

Article continues below

Natalya Neidhart

Instagram

Nattie

"PERSEVERANCE IS POWER @hardnockssouth"

Naomi

Instagram

Naomi

"'I didn't come to play I came to #GLOW' me"

Natalya Neidhart

Instagram

Nattie

"'Forward is forward, no matter the pace.' I've been trying to mix it up with different stuff every day even though my schedule always seems packed. Aren't all of our schedules packed?!! Powerlifting, isometrics, yoga, sprints, jogging, wrestling ... you know body slamming everyone in sight... I've learned that you just have to MOVE and do different stuff to challenge yourself. My mom and I started doing @orangetheory classes as a way to spend time together. Yesterday she ran for 30 min straight on an incline without stopping...My mom's lost ten pounds! I told her that it doesn't matter about being perfect or super strong as much as it matters about just getting started and getting reps and trying to be better every day. One foot in front of the other. @hardnockssouth @mogyapp"

Article continues below

Naomi, Instagram, Trinity

Instagram

Naomi

"Getting pumped for #wwekingston tonight."

Natalya Neidhart

Instagram

Nattie

"Work day! ft. @dmcintyrewwe at #hardknockssouth"

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"Got my SuperHero shirt on! #stayfearless #markshane #shapeupstudio #bellabootcamp #marvel #tapout"

Article continues below

Natalya, Nattie

Instagram

Nattie

"Practice makes purrfect! 88 lbs for 50 reps + Pearl Jam in the background @hardnockssouth @mogyapp #champlife"

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Brie Bella

"Missed yoga, but nothing better than doing it at home learning downward dog from these two! @josie_the_frenchie @thewinstonfrenchie #yogi #yogaeverywhere #downwarddog #goldsheepclothing #lornajane"

Naomi, Instagram, Trinity

Instagram

Naomi

"When you trying to figure out your next set."

Article continues below

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Nattie

"Deep breathes..... Deep lunges..... @mogyapp"

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"#stayfearless #fearlessnikki #lornajane"

Naomi, Instagram, Trinity

Instagram

Naomi

Look at those abs!

Article continues below

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"273 Days. That's how long it's been since I was told I couldn't wrestle. Feeling very emotional right now. So blessed for my health. Had such an amazing training session tonight! Beat that back up on the ropes! When they say you can't, show them why you can. Make the impossible, possible. I have a long road ahead but I will be back! Stronger than ever!! They don't call me Fearless Nikki for nothing! #stayfearless"

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"Sweat sesh complete | Needed some cardio to break in my new kicks! #stayfearless #fearlessnikki"

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Brie Bella

"Gotta put on that mean muggin' face for workout!!! Sweat then 22 push up challenge!!! #fitness #health #life"

Article continues below

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Nattie

"Deep thoughts and deep squats............@mogyapp @hardnockssouth"

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"Getting that deadlift on #stayfearless #briemode #shapeupstudio #markshane"

Total Divas, Gym, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"2 day vaca. 24 hours of insane travel and a lost bag. Ready to sweat and burn all of that out! #stayfearless #buttkickingtime #hardnockssouth #mogyappo"

Article continues below

Nattie Neidhart, Instagram

Instagram

Nattie

"At my LOWEST body weight yet, I killed this 176 pound sumo deadlift for 3 sets/8 reps. Had to watch the video on the @mogyapp a few times to make sure my form was perfect. Form is everything! After seeing @thenikkibella working her tail off in the gym today... I wanted to work harder, too."

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"We killed it in @hardnockssouth today!! Love training with Rob and my brother in law @bryanldanielson #stayfearless @mogyapp"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Brie Bella

"Great barre sesh @pure_barre in Homewood, AL #purebarrelife"

Article continues below

Nattie Neidhart, Instagram

Instagram

Nattie

"I couldn't resist @thenikkibella...Thanks for being my workout inspiration for the day... And for pushing me! @hardnockssouth @mogyapp"

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"Less Talk More Squat #fitness #fitnessmotivation #coconwinston #hardnockssouth"

Nattie Neidhart, Instagram

Instagram

Nattie

"Broke another one of my records today! (220lb sumo deadlifts for 5 reps)... Dropped another pound this week... And @2pawz was kind enough to hire a personal photographer for me who has the answers to most of life's mysteries. (Rob is the best coach!) LIFE IS GRAND. @hardnockssouth @mogyapp {photo cred: @therealec3}"

Article continues below

Nikki Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"Loved seeing @natbynature at @hardnockssouth today! Such a beautiful, strong, kick ass woman! #womenempowerment #divachampions #stayfearless #staystrong #TotalDivas"

Nattie Neidhart, Instagram

Instagram

Nattie

"Pony tail flying... @MOGYapp"

Total Divas Gym Pics, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"Awakening those arm muscles! Felt so good to sweat again! #stayfearless #fearlessnikki #staystrong #werunit #weruleit @hardnockssouth"

Article continues below

Total Divas Gym Pics, Instagram

Instagram

Nattie

"What doesn't kill you makes you UNBREAKABLE. #176poundfrontsquat @hardnockssouth @mogyapp"

Nattie Neidhart, Instagram

Instagram

Nattie

"Oh just killllllllling it! @hardnockssouth @mogyapp (my most dreaded lift... Conquered!)"

Total Divas Gym Pics, Instagram

Instagram

Nikki Bella

"Trying to be the best me everyday. #stayfearless #fearlessnikki"

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Divas Hit the Gym

Inspired? Or tired just looking? Either way, check back here for all your gym-related updates featuring the very strong women of Total Divas!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , Ronda Rousey , Nattie Neidhart , Trinity Fatu , Wrestling , WWE , Fitness , VG , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.