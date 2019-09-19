Get your game faces on! Sonya Deville's is here to stay.

The WWE superstar known fondly for wiping out the competition with some fancy wrestling moves and a self-assured scowl is due to make her Total Divas debut when the tough-as-nails reality series returns for season nine (she joins the cast this year alongside fellow pro wrestler Ronda Rousey). So, ahead of its upcoming Oct. 2 premiere, we thought it only fitting to get fans acquainted with the Divas' latest roundhouse-kicking addition.

Sonya's upcoming inclusion in Total Divas' cast roster is exciting for a number of reasons, including but not limited to the fact that—as she says proudly in a recent promo video for the new season—she's the "first-ever openly gay female in the WWE."