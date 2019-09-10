Nattie Neidhart needs her Total Divas co-stars now more than ever.

As fans surely recall, the WWE scion shockingly lost her father, wrestling legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, back in Aug. 2018. While Neidhart bravely laid her father to rest at the end of season eight, it appears that she's still struggling with the untimely loss.

"Some people just don't understand that I don't know how to deal with it," Nattie relays to new co-star Ronda Rousey in the latest Total Divas promo (returning Wednesday, Oct. 2) above.

We can't say we're surprised to see that Nattie has turned to Ronda for support as the latter has also lost a parent. Not to mention, the women of the WWE are quite supportive of each other. In addition to being part of the WWE's "Queendom," these ladies are a force to be reckoned with.

As seen in the footage above, the new season will document the MMA fighter turned wrestler's historic journey to WrestleMania 35. For those of you who missed it, Rousey's match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch was the first time a women's match was the main event at WrestleMania.