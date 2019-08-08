The WWE is ready to turn up the heat. How? By bringing together wrestling's best and brightest for WWE SummerSlam 2019.

As many of you know, SummerSlam is professional wrestling's second largest pay-per-view of the year. Thus, the event will be chock-full of epic showdowns, jaw-dropping moments and so much more.

Still, we are particularly hyped for this year's event as Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart (known professionally as Natalya) is slated to face off against Becky Lynch in the Raw Women's Championship match.

Of course, this isn't the only match to look forward to—and we've got all the details you need ahead of the big day on Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Here's your breakdown of all the SummerSlam action you should be prepared for!