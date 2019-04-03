The WWE is about to make Herstory.

WrestleMania 35 is right around the corner and you should be hyped as it's slated to be a historic one. We're, obviously, talking about the history making Raw Women's Championship Match featuring Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

As you likely know, this is the first time a women's match will be the main event of WrestleMania. "This is a huge victory, not just for the three women in the main event, but for the entire women's division," Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart exclusively expressed to E! News. "I couldn't be happier for the women in WWE."

Nattie's costar and fellow wrestling maven Nia Jax shared a similar sentiment as she noted that this match is "extremely exciting and a testament to how far we have come." Go girl power!

Like in previous years, this event will be chock-full of memorable moments—and we've got all the details you need ahead of the big day on Sunday, Apr. 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Not only will WWE's best and brightest compete at WrestleMania, but some notable names are expected to join in on the fun.

Here's your breakdown of all the WrestleMania action you should be prepared for!