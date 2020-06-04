A big step for both Bella twins.

On tonight's all-new Total Bellas, viewers got a front-row seat as Artem Chigvintsev proposed to Nikki Bella. As E! readers surely know, back in January, Nikki and Artem confirmed that they had gotten engaged during their November 2019 trip to France.

While the twosome teased the romantic moment on social media, Total Bellas cameras captured the sweet declaration of love—and how it all came to be thanks to Brie.

With the help of Daniel Bryan's wife and Nikki's mom Kathy Colace, Artem was able to turn a special birthday dinner at a chateau into a lavish proposal. Specifically, hours before the former Dancing With the Stars pro got down on one knee, he asked Brie and Kathy to help rehearse and stage the proposal.

"I don't think I've ever kept a secret this big from Nicole," Brie noted in a confessional. "This has to be the biggest secret ever, but my sister and I tell each other everything. So, this is really hard on me."

As Artem's family and Nikki's family settled down for dinner at the chateau, Artem led Nikki to a distant room filled with candles, flowers and a string quartet. Thinking the surprise ambiance was just for her name day, Nikki declared, "This is the best birthday ever!"