A sisterly spat.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are no longer the only ones affected by their hot-and-cold relationship. In this sneak-peek of tonight's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella prods her to admit where she and her boyfriend stand, and whether or not she sees the two of them ever getting married.

The confrontation comes after Nikki tells Brie about the conversation she had with Artem about freezing her eggs.

"I just said I'm gonna freeze my eggs. I'm not gonna put his sperm in it and then create an embryo and freeze it," Nikki explains. "It made me feel really bad telling him. I just see it so much in his eyes when he gets so upset and I hate that."

According to Brie, Artem's feelings are valid—especially since Nikki has a tendency to make him think she's more committed than she really is: "It's because you get drunk and you promise him the world."