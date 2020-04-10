Awkward!

Twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are writing a co-memoir about their early lives, and when Brie tries to deliver the news to their estranged father on the all-new Total Bellas, it doesn't exactly go over well.

When their dad, Jon Garcia, asks what the book will be about, Brie says "our life—childhood to kind of, like, now."

"We all have a past but we're living for today and the future," Jon responds. "And I'm not that man [I was] 18 years ago. I'm a whole different man today."

Brie reacts to the remark in a confessional, explaining that she almost immediately regretted mentioning the memoir.

"Being here at lunch, I thought maybe I could kind of bring up the book. But when I brought it up, I could tell he [was] like, 'Oh wow, you're making a book,'" she says, adding that her father just "kind of disregarded it."