The Bella Twins have each other's backs no matter what.

On Sunday, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella took to social media to share that the two are spending more time together and taking care of each other amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a lengthy caption on Instagram, Nikki wrote, "In a time where the world is going through a pandemic being selfless, peaceful, helpful, calming, educating yourself and social distancing is so important."

Additionally, she shared a series of pictures and videos of her "hibernating with [her] girls." As if that wasn't sweet enough, she also posted a photo of her giving her beau Artem Chigvinstev a kiss on the cheek.

Her sister Brie, on the other hand, shared a selfie of her and her sister showing off their growing baby bumps as they sat poolside.

"Best thing about having your sister as your next door neighbor is hibernating together. Catching up on meditation and quality time," the reality TV personality wrote. "Finding calm in the midst of chaos. Sending love and light to my #BellaArmy."