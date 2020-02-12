As with pretty much everything else in Brie Bella's life, it began in the ring.

Some two years into the WWE career she was charting alongside twin sister Nikki Bella, the former soccer player from San Diego was placed into a narrative with fellow standout Daniel Bryan, he of the catchy "Yes!" chant and Royal Rumble Match record. After his win on a November 2010 episode of Monday Night Raw, she celebrated alongside him, the first indication that they were to be seen as a pair.

"It actually started as a story line and then we really hit it off," the Washington native (born: Bryan Danielson) told PW Mania in 2013. "Actually it was shortly before our story line ended we kind of started dating each other. We kind of started off real slow, but now we've been together for two and half years."