Nikki Bellais going to be a mama!

The wrestling star and twin sister Brie Bella dropped the news on Wednesday that they are pregnant at the same time. Nikki with her first with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie with her second with husband Daniel Bryan. And not only are they both pregnant, but they're also due within two weeks of each other. Talk about twin telepathy!

The happy news was announced by People, but the WWE alum and the Dancing With The Stars performer took to Instagram later that day to give their own announcements. And in their posts was a sonogram of their little one!

As Nikki wrote in her lengthy caption, "I can't even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I'M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It's something I have wanted to be my whole life."

"I was definitely shocked when I found out," she continued. "And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and felt I wasn't ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!"