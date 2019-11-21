by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., 21 Nov. 2019 5:00 AM
It's the Bella Twins' big day!
Closing out Scorpio season 2019, WWE wrestlers and Total Bellas stars Brie and Nikki Bella turn 36 today, November 21. So, in addition to wishing the athletes and TV personalities a very happy (double) birthday, we're celebrating with a hilarious look back at some of the twins' most relatable sibling moments. First up: sisterly spelling!
"I always feel like you just ex-ib-er-ate situations, you know?" Brie tells her sister in a scene from Total Bellas' third season. The word she's going for is exacerbate—to make worse—since Nikki's engagement party is coming up and she still hasn't selected an outfit to wear.
"I what…?" Artem Chigvintsev's girlfriend asks. "I've never heard of that word. You're not saying a word right."
Thanks to the Internet, both twins successfully identify exacerbate's correct pronunciation by the scene's end.
If revisiting the silly memory leaves you wanting a whole lot more of Nikki and Brie, check out the full compilation video above to relive their furniture-building venture from Birdiebee's former headquarters and the early days of Auntie Coco, too.
And for a whole gallery's worth of fabulous twin moments, scroll through the photos below!
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Nikki and Brie couldn't stop smiling during WWE's 20th Anniversary Celebration!
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The twins rocked elegant evening wear for their June appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Bellas wore matching boxing robes to Napa Valley's Bottle Rock Music Festival, where the pair teamed up for a cooking competition on the event's designated culinary stage.
Article continues below
Manny Carabel/WireImage
The Bella twins were looking fierce on the carpet for the 2019 FOX Upfront, where Brie candidly told E! she doesn't understand why Nikki doesn't want to label her ongoing romance Artem Chigvintsev. "You sleep with the same person, you only post about him, it means you're official," she cracked, to which her sister replied, "Wow! You just put my vagina on blast."
Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal
Nikki and Brie stepped out in two vibrant springtime ensembles for NBC's 2019 Upfront presentation in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for AHA
Nikki and Brie stunned in coordinating red gowns during the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection runway show at New York Fashion Week.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The twins were all dolled up on the 2018 People's Choice Awards red carpet, with Brie in a black-and-white jumpsuit and her sister in a flirty red dress.
Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Nikki and Brie aren't technically from New York, but the pair still fit right in at Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2018 event last fall.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Bellas wore matching grins and contrasting colors to WWE's Emmy consideration event in L.A. last June.
Article continues below
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
The twins rocked floor-length gowns on the carpet for NBC's 2018 Upfront presentation. Brie turned heads in yellow, while Nikki did the same in red.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
The Bellas looked extra related in respectively eye-grabbing gowns during a 2017 red carpet event.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Bella twins lit up the 2015 ESPY red carpet in these sleek numbers.
Article continues below
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Nikki and Brie complemented each other's looks at NBC's 2015 Upfront presentation in contrasting black and white ensembles.
One more time: happy birthday, Bella Twins!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?