Nikki Bella knows life is a balancing act, but she still wants to be the last one standing.

In this clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, the superstar wrestler has been hard at work getting prepped for Evolution, the first-ever WWE pay-per-view event featuring an all-women roster. With such an incredible opportunity to make history at the organization she's called home (at least professionally) for most of the last decade, Nikki really wants to bring her A game. And while her mom Kathy Colace totally understands that, she's also concerned that her daughter might be pushing herself a little too hard.

"I think you're physically and mentally exhausted," says Kathy in the clip. "You want to do such a great job on everything and you will but…"

"Isn't that a good thing?" Nikki cuts in.