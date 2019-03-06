"Bryan Moves Like a Sloth!" Watch Brie Bella Hilariously Argue With Her Hubby About How Slow He Is

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., 6 Mar. 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

How many full-grown WWE wrestling champions does it take to un-fasten a seat belt?

More than one, apparently. At least that's how the numbers add up in this silly clip from Sunday's new Total Bellas, which finds Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan a whopping 26 minutes late to family cooking class. How come?

"'Cause of your driving," Brie tells her husband from the passenger seat. "Everyone always blames me when we're late, but they should be blaming you 'cause usually your norm is 45 on the freeway."

An appalled Bryan claims the accusation is "such a lie," though he does appear to have some sense of where she's coming from in a confessional interview moments later.

Photos

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Love Story

"I come from a long line of slow movers. I think it might be genetic," he casually tells the camera. "I move slowly, I drive slowly, I even talk slow and sometimes it frustrates [Brie]."

In this case, it's actually not just Bryan's driving that his wife has a problem with. "Bryan moves like a sloth," she says. "Really slow."

Even after she takes his place in the driver's seat, Bryan manages to apply his leisurely pace to other activities, like locating Brie's wallet and—yep—removing his seat belt. 

Count how many seconds it takes Bryan to unbuckle in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Brie Bella , Nikki Bella , Daniel Bryan , WWE , Wrestling , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Connie Britton, TV Shows, Friday Night Lights

From Tami Taylor to Debra Newell: Connie Britton's Epic TV Roles That Gave Us Life as Viewers

Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 403, Kenya Moore

Something Super Creepy Happened During Kenya Moore's Reading With Tyler Henry: Watch!

Demi Lovato, Henri Levy

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Break Up

Teddi Mellencamp, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Vanderpump Are in a Battle of Text Screenshots

Maleficent, Angelina Jolie

Maleficent 2 Is Coming to Theaters Sooner Than You Think: See the New Release Date and Movie Poster

Kit Harington

Kit Harington Was Told a Bunch of Game of Thrones Ending Theories and His Reactions Will Make Your Day

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, WE Day

Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle Onstage for Surprise WE Day Appearance

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.