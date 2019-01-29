by Brett Malec | Tue., 29 Jan. 2019 6:00 AM
How cute are these two?!
In this exclusive clip from next Sunday's (Feb. 10) all new episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella and her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev continue their flirty lunch date in an effort to catch up following her breakup with ex-fiancé John Cena.
The newly single WWE star asks the DWTS pro if he's been dating and he replies, "No." "You're around a bunch of hot woman," Nikki says.
"People will DM me constantly," Artem admits.
"Do you get any nudies?" Nikki asks.
"I'm not gonna go there with you," Artem smiles. "I'm not even gonna tell you."
"I think you were in my DMs," a visibly giddy Nikki adds. "Just kidding."
"Oh really?" Artem replies. "I would know that."
"Oh my god, how much hate...I can't even like your photos on Instagram without getting a crazy amount of hate," Nikki says.
"Yeah, breakup sucks," he tells her.
"So no dates?" Nikki asks.
"We'll see, I don't know," Artem replies.
See Nikki and Artem's flirt-fest in the clip above!
