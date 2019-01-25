Unlike fans of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella doesn't exactly love watching her dating life play out on the small screen!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the Bella Twins' appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight and the ladies get candid about Nikki's newly single life.

"I'm kinda, I don't want to say playing the field because I'm not like that, but like I'm having fun going on dates with a bunch of people," Nikki admits to Jimmy Fallon. "Like some that I know, like Artem [Chignvintsev]."

"I get to see this, how uncomfortable and awkward she is and I love it because I'm never going to be like this for the rest of my life, I'm married," Brie Bella teased.

This season of Total Bellas will show Nikki on dates with her former Dancing With the Stars pro Artem and Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette.