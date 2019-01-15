So Awkward! See an "Extremely Uncomfortable" Nikki Bella Get Blindsided by a Blind Date

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., 15 Jan. 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Blind dates are not for Nikki Bella!

The WWE maven's loved ones learn this the hard way in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. In an attempt to set Nikki up, siblings Brie Bella and J.J. Garcia bring along model Andre to a family dinner.

"So, Andre, we're telling Nicole that you're J.J.'s friend," the mother of one reveals.

Thankfully, Andre is comfortable with the fib as he expresses no qualms with the white lie.

"Alright, let's go!" J.J. remarks to his co-conspirators.

Upon arriving at the table, Andre greets Nikki and not-so-subtly takes a seat next to the wrestling star. Almost immediately, the 35-year-old realizes she has been unknowingly set up.

"I wasn't born yesterday," Nikki notes in a confessional. "I'm definitely feeling suspicious that they're all up to something and it totally deals with the fact that I'm single."

Photos

Nikki Bella's Quotes on Dating and Single Life

Although Nikki's family appears happy about the set-up, the Bella Twin finds herself feeling "extremely uncomfortable" with the surprise.

"I feel like everyone's staring at me," Nikki continues. "What do you want me to do? Jump on the table and make out with this guy?"

Will Nikki ultimately give Andre a chance or will she shut it all down?

Watch the suitor surprise go down for yourself in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Love And Sex , Couples , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, KUWTK

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Would React If Scott Disick Proposed to Sofia Richie

Colton Underwood, Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner Jokes Colton Underwood Could Be the "First Gay Bachelor"

Danielle, Botched 507

Botched Patient Danielle Details the Painful Reason Why She Wants Her Implants Removed

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys

Alicia Keys Set to Host the 2019 Grammys

Pete Davidson, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson Jokes Ariana Grande's "Big Dick" Comment Is a Curse

Kate Middleton, Islington Community Garden Visit

Kate Middleton Was Just Stumped by This Question About Queen Elizabeth II

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashians Dish on Tristan Thompson, Kris Humphries, Blac Chyna and More in Tell-All Interview

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.