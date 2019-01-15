Nikki Bella may be single and mingling, but it sounds like she had one stellar date with Peter Kraus.

As you surely saw, teasers for Total Bellas season 4 revealed that the WWE maven went on a date with The Bachelorette alum. Although the date seemingly didn't blossom into anything, the Bella Twin only had nice things to say about Rachel Lindsay's ex.

"He is very good looking and a great guy—like super sweet, he's attentive, he pays attention to detail," the Total Bellas star revealed exclusively to E! News. "He found out I loved black licorice, he showed up with black licorice. I was like, 'Whoa! That's amazing.'"

And it appears that Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan were fans of Peter too…which makes sense since the mother of one arranged the date. Regardless, Bryan (who is often neutral about Nikki's suitors) found Peter very attractive and Brie was stunned at the length of their date.

"He was so nice, but their date was forever," Brie remarked.

"Five hours!" Nikki added. "And I drank the whole time."