Korean Musician Christian Yu's Thirstiest Moments To Date

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 13 Feb. 2019 11:39 PM

Happy Valentine's Day!

Just in time for the Day of Love, we're sharing our latest Internet boyfriend of the moment with all you single ladies (the taken ones can have a look, too).

Korean musician Christian Yu, part of the Korean hip-hop crew DPR, has the body of a devil and face of an angel — God definitely spent a bit more time on this one! But looks aside, the Sydney-born stunner is also an accomplished videographer — he's the director and chief editor in DPR — as well as a serious B-boy (boy can rock a move!).

Get to know the DPR co-founder in our latest episode of #Thirstday above, and check out Christian's hottest selfies on Instagram below.

Read

DPR Live And DPR Rem Talk About Their Struggles, The Future And... Karaoke?

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

Golden hour with the golden boy.

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

Fire emoji. Fire emoji. Fire emoji.

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

We could stay like this forever.

Article continues below

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

Not enough water in the world!

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

Ummm, hi?

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

Love a man who loves his dog enough to give up his bed.

Article continues below

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

Thumbs up to you too, Christian.

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

Somebody call 911! Our feeds are not ready!

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

Just take a moment to appreciate this photo. You're welcome.

Article continues below

Christian Yu, Thirstday

Instagram

Christian Yu (@dprian)

Intellectual Christian? Just as hot.

