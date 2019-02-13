by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 13 Feb. 2019 11:39 PM
Happy Valentine's Day!
Just in time for the Day of Love, we're sharing our latest Internet boyfriend of the moment with all you single ladies (the taken ones can have a look, too).
Korean musician Christian Yu, part of the Korean hip-hop crew DPR, has the body of a devil and face of an angel — God definitely spent a bit more time on this one! But looks aside, the Sydney-born stunner is also an accomplished videographer — he's the director and chief editor in DPR — as well as a serious B-boy (boy can rock a move!).
Get to know the DPR co-founder in our latest episode of #Thirstday above, and check out Christian's hottest selfies on Instagram below.
Golden hour with the golden boy.
Fire emoji. Fire emoji. Fire emoji.
We could stay like this forever.
Article continues below
Not enough water in the world!
Ummm, hi?
Love a man who loves his dog enough to give up his bed.
Article continues below
Thumbs up to you too, Christian.
Somebody call 911! Our feeds are not ready!
Just take a moment to appreciate this photo. You're welcome.
Article continues below
Intellectual Christian? Just as hot.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?