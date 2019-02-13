Happy Valentine's Day!

Just in time for the Day of Love, we're sharing our latest Internet boyfriend of the moment with all you single ladies (the taken ones can have a look, too).

Korean musician Christian Yu, part of the Korean hip-hop crew DPR, has the body of a devil and face of an angel — God definitely spent a bit more time on this one! But looks aside, the Sydney-born stunner is also an accomplished videographer — he's the director and chief editor in DPR — as well as a serious B-boy (boy can rock a move!).

Get to know the DPR co-founder in our latest episode of #Thirstday above, and check out Christian's hottest selfies on Instagram below.