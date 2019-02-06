by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 6 Feb. 2019 11:15 PM
Is there any hotter boy on the Internet now than Noah Centineo? Since his breakout role in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Centineo has trapped the thirst of an entire generation of girls and women alike with his boyish good looks, constantly rumpled hair and mega watt smile. The half Italian, Dutch, and Native American actor is known for his thirst-inducing selfies on Instagram and lovable jock characters on screen, so it's really no surprise why we have him in our sights for this week's #ThirstDay.
Watch the full video above to see his best moments so far.
