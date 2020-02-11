RETURNS
Jade Catta-Preta is ready to serve up piping hot takes on today's pop culture moments.

As E! readers surely know, the legendary franchise The Soup is set to return to E! on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. Since viewers will be laughing along with Catta-Preta every week, we thought it was time to get to know the 35-year-old comedian a bit better.

How are we going to do that? By sharing the new E! personality's latest social media snaps, of course.

If you're anything like us, you're curious about the new face joining the E! family. So, let the cyber-stalking commence. (We're kidding—sort of!)

Still, Catta-Preta is more than excited to kick-off her Soup journey.

"It's our time, it's time for a female voice," The Soup's newest host previously told E! News. "It's time for someone to curate all the stuff that's out there and it's just time to bring it back. I think we need it."

We're definitely counting down while we wait for The Soup's big return.

The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta Talks Joel McHale's Advice, Living in Her Car & More!

So, for a closer look at Catta-Preta's latest pics, be sure to scroll through the images below!

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Watch What Happens Live

"This was such a moment. Thank you a million @bravoandy for having me on @bravowwhl !!"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Puppy Love

"All my favorites in one pic...most action I've gotten in a minute."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Jade As Lisa As Erika

"This is me now. Fave lewk of all time? @lisarinna as @theprettymess so meta."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Sneak Peek

"I'm usually also pantless below camera. Vans for life."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"TEA TO GO BETCH. @thejessicanickson"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Guest Star

"Friends, lovers - tune in to @americanhousewifeabc tonight! I play an adult even though I'm smaller than @danieldimaggio"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

David Duchovny Shout-Out

"Having a gloomy day reminisce sesh. We grind folks, but along the way we get these lil dream pockets. Shout out to all the people who took a chance on me. And yes, he's ever more of a hot snack in real life."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Rap Fan

"Oh hi your lyft driver is here. Do you mind if I blast @kashdoll ? Great, thanks."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Getaway Gal

"Just wanted to say a HUGE thanks to @getawayhouse I spent the last couple days in this beautiful lil cabin enjoying the calm before the storm. You feel like you're in a painting; I totally recommend it, it's a magical experience. Discount code in my story franz! "

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Do You Accept This Rose?

"Keep the airplane puns coming @bachelorabc we're eating them up. Also, should we all change our names to Hannah?"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Good As Gold

"Guys!! Happy Sunday. Make sure to tune in to @eentertainment today during the live red carpet for a lil surprise from @thesouptv ! Ps. phony pony for president #goldenglobes"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Hiking Honey

"Went on a lil desert adventure with my hus"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Glam Squad

"Getting all glammed up to celebrate New Years with the help of @greygoose and an entire village. Gifting all of my friends a bottle of @greygoose so we can come together for cocktails in the new year #GiveVictoriously #GreyGoosePartner"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Snowy Smiles

"Yeah even the snow is fake in La and I love it. Thank you sexpot @talicatz for capturing this joyous moment & @jsurovell for this magical surprise."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Daily Pop Doll

"Getting in the spirit of doing nothing for the holidays, who's in? The season finale of @kuwtk is tonight and there's a little sip @thesouptv in there! Also let's snap for yet another bomb look by @daniandemmastyle"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Golden Hour

"Golden Girls."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Green Screen Gal

"Gente! @nbc welcomed me to the family this weekend with the most magical day of shooting. Thank you guys, I'm not worthy. #nbcu2020 #thesoup"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Sunday Night Looks

"It's Sunday kiddies. Put on some sweats, watch @kuwtk and catch another little sip of @thesouptv ! Ps let's all take a moment and drool over this outfit @daniandemmastyle put together. #thesoup"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Behind-the-Scenes

"Happy bloated Sunday friends! Stay tuned for @kuwtk tonight!! There might be a lil sip of soup surprise in there..."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Football Fan

"We haven't won since we were in high school!!! Thank you Virginia for a sweet sweet few days. I pretty much wore orange this entire week."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Woodsy Woman

"Just a couple of sisters drinkin' in the woods. Brigadafull"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Thanksgiving Snap

"Thanksgiving sponsored by Vera Bradley."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Teleprompter Pro

"I remember the first time I read a teleprompter. It was for a show called, 'secret lives' on public access TV in Boston. I remember how hard my heart was pounding and how hard it felt. 16 years later and it's now my bitch, it became second nature. Keep the grind alive!! Also, can someone find that footage??"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

The Gang

"What creams are made of. Thank you @averyfunny for bringing all us broken toys together for a great cause."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Bravo Fan

"Fan girling so hard. @bravocon2019 is FYRE. @thesouptv is here trying to smell everyone's hair."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Paging, Lisa Rinna

"Just got to NYC for #bravocon2019 and I'm coming for you @lisarinna. Opening for the iconic @countessluann on Sunday, see you there darlings. #bravocon"

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

Summer Girl

"Me and my scoliosis squeezing that last lil bit of summer out."

Jade Catta-Preta, Instagram

The Faces of Late Night

"Hey look at these babies! New faces of late night. Also, which bisexual wore it better?"

Don't forget to congratulate Jade ahead of her E! debut.

