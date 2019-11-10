by Alyssa Ray | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 6:15 PM
This news is piping hot!
Today E! announced that, come early 2020, they'll be serving up all-new episodes of the legendary franchise, The Soup. It's said the evolved and supercharged series will be hosted by comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta.
Through Catta-Preta's irreverent and biting sense of humor, The Soup will once again provide LOL-worthy commentary on trending pop culture moments. We're talking OMG reality TV moments, must see viral videos and so much more.
"We're excited to bring this beloved franchise back to the network, with a new take on an old favorite," Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development for Oxygen and E!, shared in an announcement. "Jade's quick wit and keen observations will provide a much-needed voice in today's pop culture landscape delivered in a way that only The Soup can."
E! viewers may recognize the Brazilian-born comic thanks to her work on MTV's Girl Code, Punk'd and Comedy Central's @Midnight. She has also had guest roles on Modern Family and The Jim Gaffigan Show.
Catta-Preta's new role is one that has been previously held by industry greats. The Soup first launched as Talk Soup in 1991, jump starting the careers of former hosts Greg Kinnear, John Henson, Hal Sparks and Aisha Tyler.
In 2004, the comedic program was relaunched as The Soup under the helm of Joel McHale. The take-no-prisoners comedy series has already had a notable 3,329 episodes to date, but we're excited to see what Catta-Preta has in store for us in new episodes to come.
The Soup is produced by Mission Control Media with Dwight D. Smith, Michael Agbabian and Sue Murphy serving as Executive Producers.
For a taste of what's to come for The Soup in 2020, be sure to check out the hilarious teaser above.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?