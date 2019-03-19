We took off right as the sun was rising and the astonishing sights we saw and the feelings of utter exhilaration and awe when up in the air left us absolutely breathless. There are no words to express its beauty, period. As a traveler, you yearn for moments that will make you view the world differently and that in a way will change you. This was one of those incredible moments.

Also, don't underestimate traveling here in the winter. It may be freezing cold at times, but it may be worth it as most of the tourist attractions and destinations weren't crowded as they would be come summer time. It was nice walking around down town feeling like we had the place all to ourselves. Plus, hotel rates are much cheaper this time of year!

Check out our video to see what else we were up to on our unforgettable trip to Cappadocia!