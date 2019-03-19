One of our biggest bucket list dream destinations came true this past week when we travelled to the region of Cappadocia! We stepped into another world in South Central Turkey, Southeast of Angkara, famous for its moon-like landscapes also known as fairy chimneys — unique rock formations formed by intense volcanic activity and erosion. People in the fourth century would carve out houses, caves, underground tunnels, religious chapels, and even underground cities hundreds of feet deep out of these soft volcanic rock. Literally a hidden kingdom. Super cool!
Speaking of which, we experienced the ultimate level of cool and magical when we went on a hot air balloon ride overlooking this stunning region. It was one of the most incredible travel experiences we've been through, ever! I mean, have you really travelled to Cappadocia if you haven't been on a hot air balloon? The simple answer — NO. It can be expensive, but it is worth every single penny.