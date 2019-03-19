The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: Why Cappadocia Needs to Be On Your Bucket List

  • By
    &

by Elizabeth Rahajeng & Maria Rahajeng | Tue., 19 Mar. 2019 6:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

One of our biggest bucket list dream destinations came true this past week when we travelled to the region of Cappadocia! We stepped into another world in South Central Turkey, Southeast of Angkara, famous for its moon-like landscapes also known as fairy chimneys — unique rock formations formed by intense volcanic activity and erosion. People in the fourth century would carve out houses, caves, underground tunnels, religious chapels, and even underground cities hundreds of feet deep out of these soft volcanic rock. Literally a hidden kingdom. Super cool!

Speaking of which, we experienced the ultimate level of cool and magical when we went on a hot air balloon ride overlooking this stunning region. It was one of the most incredible travel experiences we've been through, ever! I mean, have you really travelled to Cappadocia if you haven't been on a hot air balloon? The simple answer — NO. It can be expensive, but it is worth every single penny.

Read

The Sweet Life With Liz & Maria: Saving Sea Turtles at Banyuwangi

We took off right as the sun was rising and the astonishing sights we saw and the feelings of utter exhilaration and awe when up in the air left us absolutely breathless. There are no words to express its beauty, period. As a traveler, you yearn for moments that will make you view the world differently and that in a way will change you. This was one of those incredible moments.

Also, don't underestimate traveling here in the winter. It may be freezing cold at times, but it may be worth it as most of the tourist attractions and destinations weren't crowded as they would be come summer time. It was nice walking around down town feeling like we had the place all to ourselves. Plus, hotel rates are much cheaper this time of year!

Check out our video to see what else we were up to on our unforgettable trip to Cappadocia!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , The Sweet Life , Travel , Life/Style
Latest News
Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson, PDA

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Pack on the PDA After Movie Premiere

E-Comm: Waterproof Mascara

Best Waterproof Mascaras—Ranked

E-Comm: 25% Off Lulu and Georgia Sale

Refresh Your Home With 25% Off Lulu and Georgia

E-Comm: The Top 5 Carry On Suitcases

Our Top 5 Carry-On Suitcases

WTF are Face & Lip Tattoos? | E! What The Fad?!

E-Comm: Pack Like a Celeb for Spring Break

Pack Like a Celeb for Spring Break

E-Comm: Save Up to 70% off At Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

Save Up to 70% Off at Wayfair's 3-Day Clearance Sale

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.