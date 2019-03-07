Who doesn't love sea animals? They are a big part of what makes our oceans so beautiful. But did you know that the world is on track to lose two-thirds of its wild animals by 2020?

One of the sea animals at risk are sea turtles. Due to a number of threats such as pollution, climate change, marine debris, and illegal poaching, there has been an alarming decline of their population. All seven species of marine turtles are now considered endangered.

When we heard about a foundation called Banyuwangi Sea Turtle foundation in East Java that is doing amazing work to combat this issue, we wanted to learn more.

We, along with our friends David and Andra, travelled to Banyuwangi to meet with the organisers and were blown away by their commitment and passion.