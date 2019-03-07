Elizabeth and Maria Rahajeng
Who doesn't love sea animals? They are a big part of what makes our oceans so beautiful. But did you know that the world is on track to lose two-thirds of its wild animals by 2020?
One of the sea animals at risk are sea turtles. Due to a number of threats such as pollution, climate change, marine debris, and illegal poaching, there has been an alarming decline of their population. All seven species of marine turtles are now considered endangered.
When we heard about a foundation called Banyuwangi Sea Turtle foundation in East Java that is doing amazing work to combat this issue, we wanted to learn more.
We, along with our friends David and Andra, travelled to Banyuwangi to meet with the organisers and were blown away by their commitment and passion.
Founder Wiyanto Haditanojo says that he started the foundation because of his love for sea turtles and also because he is more aware (now more than ever) that awareness among young people about the importance of sea turtle conservation is key.
Banuwangi Sea Turtle Foundation is a non-profit, non-government organisation. Established in 2014, it saves thousands of sea turtle lives every year. They do this by rescuing sea turtle eggs that are laid on the shores of Banyuwangi beaches, that otherwise would have been taken and sold by poachers, or destroyed by predators. With the motto of "rescue, adopt, love," BSTF's mission is to rescue and adopt as many turtles as they. You can help by purchasing enamel pins worth IDR 125,000. All the proceeds go into funding the rescue programs
Unless we do something about it now, these beautiful animals will be erased from our planet forever. We had an amazing experience learning more about protecting these creatures and we encourage you to do the same!
Visit bstf.org to learn more.