It's the month of love and what's more romantic than spending time with your loved one on a stunning heart shaped island? Pulo Cinta, which literally translates to Love Island, is an eco friendly resort tucked away in Gorontalo, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. It is known as the Maldives of Indonesia thanks to the beautifully designed water bungalows, the crystal clear turquoise water, and piercing blue skies.

We stayed here for four days and three nights with a group of friends and thought immediately it would be the perfect romantic getaway for two! From the Gorontalo Jallaludin Airport, we took a 2-hour drive to Pottangga Beach. From there, we took a 20-minute boat ride to reach the island. Yes, this heart shaped island is completely in the middle of the ocean! This means absolutely breathtaking views as far as the eye can see from our private balcony facing the ocean. P.S. Sunrises and sunsets were to die for during our stay!