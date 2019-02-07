I used to think people were strange to want to go on a trip or vacation completely alone. No family, no friends, no colleagues. Now why would anyone ever want to do that?, I'd often ask myself. I swore I would never do it…until I actually did.

I first travelled solo in 2016, after an E! job took me to New York City. My plan was that after my work was finished, I would extend and take three weeks off for vacation while I was there. New York, Newmarket (New Hampshire), and San Francisco — three cities, three weeks.

Those three weeks transformed me from an anti solo traveller, to a person who now recommends the solo travelling experience to EVERYONE.