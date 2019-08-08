by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., 8 Aug. 2019 6:00 AM
Khloe Kardashian knows how to arrange a successful partnership!
"Khloe tells me that you were a dancer," smiles fitness instructor Simone De La Rue—who's a former professional dancer herself—in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. "I'm so excited!" she squeals. "Finally, I get a dancer!"
Annie (the participant Simone will be training for the next 12 weeks, per Khloe's pairing) confirms the pro has heard correctly about her background in dance. "Once upon a time," she says. "And I want to do it again."
That's what Simone is here for, of course, though it seems safe to say Annie probably didn't imagine her post-hiatus return to the stage would unfold as abruptly as it does during their inaugural session.
Just moments after Annie tells Simone about her interest in getting back to the sport she once loved, the trainer replies with, "All right, well, I would love you to dance for me right now."
And even though Annie explicitly admits "this is not what [she] expected today," she does go on to perform an old solo routine from memory while Simone watches from the audience. Annie is really brave!
As for why she stopped dancing in the first place, "I don't know if it was fear of failing," the new participant explains, "But I feel like by not dancing anymore at all, that's like, what I'm doing."
See Annie's first training with Simone—and catch both women's impressive performances—in the clip above!
