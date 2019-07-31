Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have been hanging out since last decade. But how well do these two really know each other?

The comrades, pranksters and longtime E! co-stars put their friendship to the test in this sweet Q&A video that sees both halves of the dynamic duo spilling fun facts and generally confirming that they are, in fact, just as close as we suspected. So, without further ado:

"What's Khloe's favorite dessert?" the Flip It Like Disick face reads from a stack of index cards. Any guesses? As far as KoKo trivia facts go, this one's a no-brainer for Scott. "Black-and-white cookie," he says confidently (and he's right) but per usual, Khloe wants to level up.

"From?" she asks.

"Lovi's Deli," he shoots back. Ding, ding, ding!

Khloe's up next with a similar question—this time, about the Lord's "go-to" junk-food preference.