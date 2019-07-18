Amy brings the heat from day one, so don't underestimate.

"I'm an extreme exerciser or I'm nothing. I'm a binge eater or I'm nothing," the 45-year-old participant tells personal trainer Gunnar Peterson in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. As STX Entertainment's president of media and marketing innovation, Amy is no stranger to intensity, hard work or personal achievement. But career aside, the mother of one is anxious to improve her emotional and physical health for her daughter's sake. Doing so has been difficult until now, especially since losing her father.

In the clip, it's Amy's first workout with the L.A. Lakers' strength and conditioning coach—she arrives still wearing the stylish red pantsuit she had on to meet Khloe Kardashian earlier that same day—and she's very literally hit the ground running. Minutes after she and Gunnar get acquainted, Amy is doing reps with a weighted "sled" interspersed with some cardio work on the treadmill and a little bit of boxing too.

"So, tell me where you want to go," says Gunnar while Amy takes a quick breather. As far as physical objectives go, she explains she'd like to lose upwards of 50 pounds during her 12-week term on Revenge Body.

That said, it seems like her coach is taking a much more holistic approach to his new trainee's upcoming transformation.