"It's Not Just About a Hot Body!" Khloe Kardashian Shares Inspiring Words In Revenge Body Season 3 Supertease

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., 19 Jun. 2019 7:30 AM

Revenge isn't easy.

Khloe Kardashian warns the new Revenge Body participants just that in the season 3 supertease. While the latest promo promises "a transformational journey," the new footage makes it clear that hard work will be key for the contestants.

"This is gonna be really hard," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran warns in the video above.

Yes, there are "amazing trainers and amazing nutritionists," but the final result is up to the 17 participants seeking revenge. Sorry to the contestant that thought this would be all "fun" and "mimosas."

"It's not just about a hot body," Kardashian continues. "It's about mind, body and soul and really changing people from within."

Khloe Kardashian on Lamar Odom's New Book: Congratulations Lammy

And the Good American boss means it! Case in point: new participant Alex is seen vomiting after one seemingly rigorous workout.

"Watching Alex vomit…it's like an exorcism," trainer Ashley Borden exclaims.

Thankfully, it appears that the hard work is worth it. In fact, one participant is heard calling her Revenge Body trainer a "blessing."

Will the 17 participants be successful with their revenge? For that answer, tune in to the inspiring new season when it premieres Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m.

