Khloe Kardashian always said a bangin' body is the best revenge. Pair that with a healthy mind (elevated confidence and sense of self are must-haves) and you've got yourself a real success story.

For further evidence, check out any one of the triumphant testimonials featured in this mashup video from Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian's first two seasons. And with season three set to premiere Sunday, July 7, fans of Khloe's inspiring reality transformation series can expect to see a lot more personal victories where these came from in 2019.

"Originally, I was here because I thought, you know, I was going to show [my ex] that he didn't break me and that sounds great," former participant Rebecca tells the camera just before the end of her Revenge Body journey. As far as showing her ex he missed out on something great? Rebecca certainly got what she came for. But still, "Now I'm like, 'That's silly.' Today is the day of my reveal and I am so ready to show up for my own life."

Audiences who kept up with the series during seasons one and two know Rebecca is far from the only Revenge Body contender who came on the show seeking post-breakup redemption and left realizing they never needed their ex's approval in the first place.