Get ready for more laughter, tears and transformations!

Today E! announced that three popular shows will be returning for additional seasons in 2019 and 2020. First up, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian will premiere this summer and will feature a new group of participants, all of whom are determined to find physical and emotional strength to transform themselves.

We're excited for Khloe Kardashian to mold some minds once more!

If that wasn't exciting enough, the network confirmed that Kristin Cavallari's popular docu-series, Very Cavallari is slated to return for a third season next year. This means more Jay Cutler quips, more girlboss moments by Kristin and more Uncommon James drama.

Finally, Dating #NoFilter will continue to take an honest and hilarious look at dating culture via a second season.