by Johnni Macke | Tue., 4 Dec. 2018 1:25 PM
Priyanka Chopra is a married woman and she's making sure everyone knows it...with her glamorous style.
Over the weekend, Chopra tied the knot in two different ceremonies in India to her love Nick Jonas. If that wasn't enough for fans to look forward to—and live vicariously through—the Quantico star made her wedding week and the days following it, one big fashion show that we can't stop staring at.
From pre-wedding dinners to chic airport ensembles, Chopra has made us do a double take on more than one occasion while celebrating her wedding, receptions and traditional ceremonies this month.
For starters, the actress donned a pink satin dress at dinner in Mumbai, India with her then-fiancé before stunning in a powder blue and pastel pink traditional gown by Manish Mahotra at the couple's Puja ceremony.
Chopra then rocked a white dress with gold and silver detailing, complete with open-toed stilettos, when touching down in Joghpur and really kicking off her wedding weekend.
She then wore a gold and silver sari to the Sangeet party, where both she and her groom-to-be danced the night away, Bollywood style.
Of course, one of her more iconic looks during the festivities was the colorful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture dress she wore to the Mehendi ceremony. It had layers upon layers of detailing including silk and organza sections!
When it came to the two biggest days AKA the actual wedding ceremonies, Chopra wore two very different gowns. For her Western wedding on Saturday, she looked like the perfect modern bride in a custom Ralph Lauren gown complete with a 75-foot veil.
At the Hindu wedding on Sunday, the 36-year-old star wore a Sabyasachi design that fit in with the traditional Indian customs and made quite the statement as teased in the couple's People cover out this Friday.
The day after the duo's Hindu wedding, Chopra arrived at the airport in style dressed in a turquoise and gold sari that we are still talking about.
Plus, to make this wedding spectacular even more amazing, on Dec. 4, the lovebirds celebrated their marriage once again with a reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India. This time Chopra showed up in a gold, sheer goddess-inspired gown that accentuated her killer curves and rocking bod.
Check out all of the bride's extraordinary looks below and then cast your vote for the one you think stole the show.
Each ensemble was spectacular in its own right, but only one can win the title of Chopra's best bridal gown!
Love is in the air! The long-awaited nuptials between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas happened... in style, of course, too. Along with the crazy itinerary the couple previously talked about and the insane venue, Priyanka donned beautiful ensembles at all of the events including the Puja ceremony, the Mehendi ceremony, the Sangeet, the Haldi ceremony and two wedding ceremonies (one traditional and one Christian) and we're wrapping up all of the wedding week looks here!
Nick and Priyanka got their wedding party started with a fun dinner. Priyanka's wrap party for her film The Sky is Pink turned into a social gathering in Juhu, Mumbai where they dined at Estella, an Australian restaurant with friends and cast members.
AP/Shutterstock
After a Thanksgiving spent together with Priyanka's family, Priyanka posed next to her beau in a pink satin dress outside of a restaurant in Mumbai, India on Monday night.
SplashNews.com
The actress spent one of her last nights as a single lady on Tuesday night waving to the camera from a Rolls Royce in India. For the outing, she wore a little black dress and simply jewelry.
Varinder Chawla/Mega
The couple both wore traditional outfits with Priyanka wearing a powder blue traditional gown with accents and Nick donning a pink kurta pyjama, both designed by Manish Malhotra. According to the Smithsonian Institute, the ceremony is meant to show reverence to God, a spirit or another aspect of the divine and marks the beginning of more wedding traditions to come before the big day.
BACKGRID
Touching down in Jodhpur, where the wedding will take place, Priyanka wrapped her arm around her man in a white Galuabo by Abu Sandeep number and open toed stilettos, at the airport on Sunday. Other family members including Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner were right behind the happy couple.
MEGA
Priyanka and her mom Madhu Chopra participated in a dance at the Sangeet ceremony. There was more dancing from the same night too with the bridal party and groomsmen groups showing off their dance moves to each other.
JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA
The bride-to-be was a sight to see in this Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture gown at the Mehendi ceremony. The extraordinary dress included 48-multipanelled organdy sherwani embellished in silk detailing and contained two organza layered drapes.
People Magazine
The happy couple grace the cover of People to give fans a sneak peek at their wedding photos days after they said "I do." During their Western ceremony, the bride wore this gorgeous Ralph Lauren gown with a massive train, and during the Hindu ceremony the next day she donned a traditional red Indian gown by Sabyasachi (see bottom right corner).
Varinder chawla / MEGA
The lovebirds stepped out for the first time as a married couple at the Jodhpur airport just one day after their Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday and two days after their Christian ceremony on Saturday. Priyanka stunned in a turquoise and gold sari by Sabayasachi while Nick wore a Ermenegildo Zegna Couture matching khaki suit.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
The newlyweds celebrated their marriage with a beautiful post-wedding reception on Dec. 4 in Dehli, India and looked blissfully in love.
