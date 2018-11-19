by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 19 Nov. 2018 6:59 PM
It's been a week since the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards and our E! News Asia hosts Mond Gutierrez, Yvette King, Winnie Wen and Matthew Ireton are still not over it! Talking from the E! News studio in Los Angeles, our fantastic four recalled their favourite moments leading up to the show and on the red carpet, as well as everything in between.
"These few days, to me, it's like walking into a movie scene," said Winnie. "Everything is just like in a movie!"
And what movie star treatment our hosts got: From trying out the iconic E! Glambot on the red carpet to sitting alongside the celebrities at the actual awards show, it was an experience to remember.
"I was just excited as we were walking in. I was just like, 'I can't believe we're going to be seated at a table!'" Mond quipped. "I was like, trying to see who's beside us, who's near us, who's inside the venue already."
Mond needn't have worried because some of the biggest stars in Hollywood were at the event, and, as with any awards show, the fashion on the red carpet was another hot topic for our hosts.
"Sequins, sequins, sequins," declared Yvette of the biggest trend of the night.
It was definitely everywhere, with stars the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jeannie Mai and more pulling off the trend to perfection. Don't forget to check out our red carpet gallery if you want to see the best looks of the night.
Watch the full recap of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in the video above.
