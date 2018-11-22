SUNDAY
Check Out Birthday Girl Hailey Baldwin's Sweetest Pics With Justin Bieber

by Sam Howell | Thu., 22 Nov. 2018 9:00 AM

Happy birthday, Hailey Baldwin!

On Thursday, the model turned 22 years old, and we're super excited to see what this year will bring for the blonde beauty...especially since this past one was such a whirlwind!

Earlier this year, E! News confirmed that she and Justin Bieber took their relationship to the next level and got engaged!

Not long after that, Stephen Baldwin's daughter showed off the massive engagement ring she received from her then-fiancé on the cover of Vogue Mexico.

The precious pair seemed to be moving quickly towards the altar, and even took part in a marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse's marriage bureau in September, but Baldwin took to Twitter to clarify that she and the Canadian crooner hadn't gotten hitched just yet.

So, while we aren't sure if she officially became Mrs. Bieber that day, the birthday girl did trademark her married name last month. Exciting, right?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Marriage

While we still aren't sure if the model and the pop star are legally married as of now, Baldwin took another big step recently and changed her Instagram handle from @haileybaldwin to @haileybieber ahead of her 22nd birthday, making her 21st year a pretty big one indeed.

The fashionista has seemed super happy ever since her relationship with Biebs really hit its stride and we don't blame her. Together these two are quite the power couple.

So, in honor of her birthday, we decided to revisit the happy moments she's shared with her beau this year. Plus, we rounded up their cutest photos together over the past few years as well for you to swoon over.

Let's celebrate Baldwin's big day by taking a trip down memory lane, and watching how her love with Bieber has unfolded, starting with their "just friends" stage at the very beginning!

We hope you have your "awws" ready for the gallery below, because these two lovebirds are so stinking cute you're going to need them.

Happy birthday, Hailey! We hope Bieber treats you like the birthday queen you are today!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

"My Little Bean"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look so darn cute cuddled up together!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Sweet Smooch

Bieber affectionately called his lady love "hunny buns punkin" in the caption of this kissy candid.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

Packing on the PDA

The love birds didn't shy away from locking lips out in public. So bold!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Adorable Outing

Baldwin couldn't stop smiling at the Canadian crooner as they stepped out together this fall.

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Fun and Floral

The perfect pair wasn't afraid to make some bold fashion statements while out and about. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin rocked a bold denim-on-denim ensemble.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Cute Cuddles

The two looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while out on the lake.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Out and About

The two couldn't stop smiling at each other while walking around hand-in-hand in New York City.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

PapCulture / SplashNews.com

Colorful and Casual

The celebs totally stood out when they stepped out together in these brightly colored outfits.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Hot and Steamy

Bieber and Baldwin couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News

Loving Looks

You can just feel the love with these looks the stars are giving each other. It's so sweet!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Nichole-Perez/X17online.com

Cute Carry

While on set for a music video shoot, the pop star picked up his lady love and carried her around.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Frank Castle / BACKGRID

Goofin' Around With the Paparazzi

The two decided to get silly with the paparazzi, making funny faces while being photographed this summer.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Splash News / BACKGRID

Toweling Off

In one of the couple's cutest candid moments, Baldwin dried off her main man with a towel after he took a quick dip in the pool.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Sharing Is Caring

Baldwin decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Bieber her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Bieber and Baldwin for a Nerf gun night!

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between Baldwin and himself. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Instagram

Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Bieber and Baldwin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

