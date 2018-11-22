247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
Happy birthday, Hailey Baldwin!
On Thursday, the model turned 22 years old, and we're super excited to see what this year will bring for the blonde beauty...especially since this past one was such a whirlwind!
Earlier this year, E! News confirmed that she and Justin Bieber took their relationship to the next level and got engaged!
Not long after that, Stephen Baldwin's daughter showed off the massive engagement ring she received from her then-fiancé on the cover of Vogue Mexico.
The precious pair seemed to be moving quickly towards the altar, and even took part in a marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse's marriage bureau in September, but Baldwin took to Twitter to clarify that she and the Canadian crooner hadn't gotten hitched just yet.
So, while we aren't sure if she officially became Mrs. Bieber that day, the birthday girl did trademark her married name last month. Exciting, right?
While we still aren't sure if the model and the pop star are legally married as of now, Baldwin took another big step recently and changed her Instagram handle from @haileybaldwin to @haileybieber ahead of her 22nd birthday, making her 21st year a pretty big one indeed.
The fashionista has seemed super happy ever since her relationship with Biebs really hit its stride and we don't blame her. Together these two are quite the power couple.
So, in honor of her birthday, we decided to revisit the happy moments she's shared with her beau this year. Plus, we rounded up their cutest photos together over the past few years as well for you to swoon over.
Let's celebrate Baldwin's big day by taking a trip down memory lane, and watching how her love with Bieber has unfolded, starting with their "just friends" stage at the very beginning!
We hope you have your "awws" ready for the gallery below, because these two lovebirds are so stinking cute you're going to need them.
Happy birthday, Hailey! We hope Bieber treats you like the birthday queen you are today!
Instagram
"My Little Bean"
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look so darn cute cuddled up together!
Instagram
Sweet Smooch
Bieber affectionately called his lady love "hunny buns punkin" in the caption of this kissy candid.
Mark R. Milan/GC Images
Packing on the PDA
The love birds didn't shy away from locking lips out in public. So bold!
Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Adorable Outing
Baldwin couldn't stop smiling at the Canadian crooner as they stepped out together this fall.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Fun and Floral
The perfect pair wasn't afraid to make some bold fashion statements while out and about. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin rocked a bold denim-on-denim ensemble.
Instagram
Cute Cuddles
The two looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while out on the lake.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Out and About
The two couldn't stop smiling at each other while walking around hand-in-hand in New York City.
PapCulture / SplashNews.com
Colorful and Casual
The celebs totally stood out when they stepped out together in these brightly colored outfits.
Instagram
Hot and Steamy
Bieber and Baldwin couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.
Splash News
Loving Looks
You can just feel the love with these looks the stars are giving each other. It's so sweet!
Instagram
Engagement Announcement
In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"
Instagram
The Next Step
He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!
Nichole-Perez/X17online.com
Cute Carry
While on set for a music video shoot, the pop star picked up his lady love and carried her around.
Frank Castle / BACKGRID
Goofin' Around With the Paparazzi
The two decided to get silly with the paparazzi, making funny faces while being photographed this summer.
Splash News / BACKGRID
Toweling Off
In one of the couple's cutest candid moments, Baldwin dried off her main man with a towel after he took a quick dip in the pool.
Instagram
Posted Up
Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.
Instagram
No More Hiding
In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.
Instagram
Sharing Is Caring
Baldwin decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Bieber her hair-tie right off her wrist!
Instagram
Glasses and Grins
They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!
Instagram
Silly Selfie
In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.
Instagram
Famous Friends
In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Bieber and Baldwin for a Nerf gun night!
Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors
Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between Baldwin and himself. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?
Instagram
Clippers Club
Back in 2014, Bieber and Baldwin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.