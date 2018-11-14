When it comes to making an impression on the red carpet, you can trust that E! Asia host Mond Gutierrez has got that covered. Showing up to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in a bold red suit, Mond was definitely one of the most dapper men in attendance at the awards show that night.
Breaking up the bright red colour with a perfectly fitted black shirt and matching brogues, this was one look that was as versatile as it was eye-catching. Want to pull off the bold red look in your everyday life? Here's how:
Jacket, SG$116, Topman
A more casual take on Mond's red carpet look, this red denim jacket is perfect for everyday wear.
Shirt, SG$49.90, Burton Menswear London
Pair your red outfit with a classic tailored black shirt for a graphic contrast.
Pants, SG$73.90, Topman
Tone down the formality of your outfit with a pair of joggers, but make sure they're fitted!
Smartwatch, SG$268, Samsung
Smartwatches are the new statement watches — we love the Gear Fit 2 for its form and functions.
Tie, SG$99, T.M. Lewin
Dress up your look with a gorgeously sleek silk tie.
Shoe, SG$139.50, Gino Mariani
Finish off your look with a pair of brogues that are just formal enough for the office, but playful enough for a night out.
