If you're still not over the amazing fashion on the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards red carpet like us, we're here to break down some of the coolest trends as seen at one of the year's most glamorous red carpet events. First up, Yvette King's dazzling gold look!
How amazing did Yvette look on the red carpet? She wore a floor length, figure-hugging gold gown with a single sleeve that made her look every inch a queen. Not only is it a perfect look to have come holiday season, it's also versatile enough to try this trend out on the daily. Here's how:
We know a full-on gold gown may not be your go-to look for a casual Christmas party, so why not try one that will hit all the right notes for a cocktail party?
Shine like the star you are in this gold and white sequinned dress that will you the centre of attention every time you wear it.
If not, try on the gold trend for size with a gilded heel.
Make a glamorous statement with this box clutch that is red carpet ready.
Pair this golden watch with your everyday look for an instant style upgrade.
Layer these delicate necklaces with your go-to accessories for the hottest look this season.
