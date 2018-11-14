SUNDAY
Get The Look: Go For Gold Like Yvette King At The 2018 People's Choice Awards

If you're still not over the amazing fashion on the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards red carpet like us, we're here to break down some of the coolest trends as seen at one of the year's most glamorous red carpet events. First up, Yvette King's dazzling gold look!

How amazing did Yvette look on the red carpet? She wore a floor length, figure-hugging gold gown with a single sleeve that made her look every inch a queen. Not only is it a perfect look to have come holiday season, it's also versatile enough to try this trend out on the daily. Here's how:

Dress, SG$99.90, Dorothy Perkins

We know a full-on gold gown may not be your go-to look for a casual Christmas party, so why not try one that will hit all the right notes for a cocktail party?

Dress, SG$99.90, Dorothy Perkins

Shine like the star you are in this gold and white sequinned dress that will you the centre of attention every time you wear it.

Shoe, SG$79.90, Gripz

If not, try on the gold trend for size with a gilded heel.

Clutch, SG$78, My Flash Trash

Make a glamorous statement with this box clutch that is red carpet ready.

Watch, SG$209, Olivia Burton

Pair this golden watch with your everyday look for an instant style upgrade.

Necklace, SG$66, Wanderlust + Co

Layer these delicate necklaces with your go-to accessories for the hottest look this season.

Use the code "POP18" when you check out on ZALORA for 15% off the entire month of November 2018.

