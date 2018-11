Nicki Minaj won the night both literally and figuratively at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

To start it off, Minaj opened the awards show with a performance of her song "Dip," which also included a cameo by Tyga, who she collaborated with on the song. For that first portion of the night, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper wore a leather mini-skirt, fishnets and knee-high boots.

While she looked stunning there, she then changed into a custom Atelier Versace dress. The sketch and design of her gown was sent to E! News exclusively.

Her look was a "custom made long-sleeve black lace gown with bondage gold buckle, enriched by degrade purple beading at the bottom." Minaj thanked the designer Donatella Versace for the gorgeous look in her acceptance speech after winning the PCA for Female Artist of 2018. She also won Best Album of 2018.