Fans can hardly wait for the return of the Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry in 2019.

Even though it's still 2018, Tyler Henry and Charlie Travers were ready to share all the details about the upcoming season of their hit show at Sunday's E! People's Choice Awards.

"We finished filming yesterday and it comes out [soon] so lots of amazing documentary stuff this season and it's gonna be so exciting," Travers exclusively told E! News on the PCAs red carpet over the weekend.

But, you can expect more than just Henry's insightful readings with his Hollywood clients during season four of the hit E! docu-series. This season, the series is taking you behind the scenes of the readings as well, which is very new and exciting.

"Yes! I got my brain scanned while I was doing a reading by Dr. Drew and another doctor," Henry revealed about the behind-the-scenes aspects coming up. "It was definitely an interesting thing. You'll see the results of the tests and how it went."