This is why Bryan Stevenson won the People's Champion Award.

The Equal Justice Initiative founder was recognized Sunday at the E! People's Choice Awards, when John Legend honored him with the accolade after performing an emotional rendition of U2's "Pride (In the Name of Love)."

When the social justice activist took the stage to accept the trophy, his speech was nothing short of inspiring.

Stevenson opened by addressing the ongoing battle for criminal justice reform in the United States.

"I have spent the last 35 years standing with the poor, standing with the excluded, standing with the disfavored," he said during the PCAs broadcast. "I've represented the accused and the incarcerated and the condemned, and I've done it because I am persuaded that each of us is more than the worst thing we've ever done. I don't believe any human being is just their worst act."

He continued by highlighting some major issues within the nation's justice system, saying, "There are places in this country where our system treats you better if you're rich and guilty than if you're poor and innocent. We've created conditions that are not just or fair."