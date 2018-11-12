SUNDAY
11 NOV.
EXCLUSIVE!

Scarlett Johansson Toasts to Multiple People's Choice Awards Wins

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., 12 Nov. 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The people have spoken, and Scarlett Johansson is the Female Movie Star of 2018!

The actress was a triple winner last night at E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, as Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War also won the awards for Action Movie of 2018 and Movie of 2018; Johansson has been playing Natasha Romanoff—a.k.a. Black Widow—since Iron Man 2. E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with her backstage, where he toasted her by popping a bottle of bubbly. "That was loud!" Johansson told him, teasing, "You could have taken my eye out!"

Johansson, who reunited with her Avengers: Infinity War co-stars Danai Gurira and Pom Klementieff, said she was "so nervous" when she appeared onstage. "It's very, very touching and sweet," she shared. "Like I said, I've never won anything like this before. It's very special."

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Scarlett Johansson, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

It was a big night for Marvel Studios, as Gurira was named the Action Movie Star of 2018; Chadwick Boseman, her co-star in Black Panther, was named the Male Movie Star of 2018.

For Johansson, simply being nominated for a People's Choice Award was more than enough. "When I was a little girl I always dreamed that I'd be able to perform in front of an audience, whether that was onstage or onscreen," the A-list star told E! News. "Just to be able to have that become a reality is incredibly special. I'm very, very happy. I feel very thankful to be here."

To find out more about Johansson's birthday plans, watch E! News' exclusive interview now.

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Scarlett Johansson , Celebrities , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ashley Wirkus

Summer House's Ashley Wirkus Is Pregnant! Find Out the Sex of Her Baby

Chris Harrison

The Iconic Bachelor Mansion in ''Grave Danger'' of Burning in California Wildfire

John Mayer

How Drake and a ''Six-Day Hangover'' Helped John Mayer Overcome Alcoholism

Nicole Kidman

Everything Nicole Kidman Has Revealed About Her Private Life Now That She's Finally Opening Up

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Double Date With Her Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Hills, Mischa Barton, Audrina Patridge, Frankie Delgado, Las Vegas

Inside The Hills: New Beginnings' Wild Weekend in Las Vegas

The View

The Real Hosts Tearfully Recall the Night Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Was Killed

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.