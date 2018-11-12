The people have spoken, and Scarlett Johansson is the Female Movie Star of 2018!

The actress was a triple winner last night at E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, as Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War also won the awards for Action Movie of 2018 and Movie of 2018; Johansson has been playing Natasha Romanoff—a.k.a. Black Widow—since Iron Man 2. E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with her backstage, where he toasted her by popping a bottle of bubbly. "That was loud!" Johansson told him, teasing, "You could have taken my eye out!"

Johansson, who reunited with her Avengers: Infinity War co-stars Danai Gurira and Pom Klementieff, said she was "so nervous" when she appeared onstage. "It's very, very touching and sweet," she shared. "Like I said, I've never won anything like this before. It's very special."