If you learn one from the 2018 People's Choice Awards it's this: Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments has some really, really, really dedicated fans. The Freeform show, which was canceled after three seasons and will air its final episodes in February 2019, took home PCAs for Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Female TV Star of 2018, Male TV Star of 2018 and Show of 2018.
Series star Katherine McNamara said it was bittersweet to get all the love after getting canceled, but, "we're just so thankful to be here to celebrate."
"And also the fans coming together for the last season to really make sure that everyone knows that the show is out there. Even though we're canceled, it's a great opportunity to catch up and binge on what you haven't seen," Alisha Wainwright said.
What about the episodes fans haven't seen? "It's an amazing 12 episodes of TV," Matthew Daddario said. "You'll love it."
Dominic Sherwood said the show will really satisfy everyone "with what they've been looking for throughout three years of our journey. We really give everyone what they want," he said.
The cast was sure to thank the Shadowfam that got them the PCAs. "The fans are changing the conversation, whether it is about LGBTQ, where it is about #MeToo, whether it is about #SaveShadowhunters, I think that they're inspiring us to do the same thing and they're making a change," Emeraude Toubia said.
"On an even more personal level, the show has changed my life and it's changed everyone's lives," Wainwright said.
"It's given all of us a family that we didn't have before, whether it's among us or our crew or the fandom, it's all encompassing and it will continue to grow, no matter what happens," McNamara said.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the Shadowhunters cast.
