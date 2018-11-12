SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Rita Ora Would Totally Do A K-Pop Collaboration Right Now

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 12 Nov. 2018 2:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Clock us impressed! British singer Rita Ora dazzled in a baby blue Atelier Versace number on the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards tonight and it was stunning.

Talking to E! News Asia host Yvette King, the singer spilled the beans about performing at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 50 Shades, and potential collaborations with K-pop.

"Oh my gosh, I would do anything to a little K-pop moment," she gushed. "I love Asia, whenever I go out there, I have the best times, so I'd love to do something."

Read

Rita Ora's People's Choice Awards 2018 Performance Has Our Attention

Rita Ora, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Speaking of Asia, are you watching till the end of E! Asia's interview with the singer? Because our very pregnant red carpet correspondent Yvette King challenged Rita Ora to do the "floss" and it �� was�� LIT ��

"I've never seen a pregnant woman floss!" Ora exclaimed.

Watch the full video till the end to see if they successfully completed it!

Keep up with all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, right here on E! Asia!

Read

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Beauty: Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Celebrities
Latest News
Brad Paisley , Carrie Underwood, CMA's

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley's Best CMA Awards Hosting Moments

ESC: Miley Cyrus, 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus' Malibu Home Burns Down in California Wildfire

Maddie Poppe Talks About Her Fans From 'Amercian Idol'| E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Taylor Swift

All the Signs Taylor Swift Isn't Done With Country Music

90 Day Fiance

A Night Out on 90 Day Fiancé Ends in a Jealous Outburst and More Revelations

Netflix Holiday

Netflix's Holiday Schedule Is Here to Bring You So Much Joy

Carrie Underwood, American Idol, Season 4, 2005

Carrie Underwood Isn't Alone: 9 More Country Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.