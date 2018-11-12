Clock us impressed! British singer Rita Ora dazzled in a baby blue Atelier Versace number on the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards tonight and it was stunning.

Talking to E! News Asia host Yvette King, the singer spilled the beans about performing at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, 50 Shades, and potential collaborations with K-pop.

"Oh my gosh, I would do anything to a little K-pop moment," she gushed. "I love Asia, whenever I go out there, I have the best times, so I'd love to do something."