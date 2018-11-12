SUNDAY
Sabrina Carpenter Talks About Her New Album On The Red Carpet

Rocking up to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards in a stunning Tom Ford suit, singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter looked flawless tonight.

Stopping by the E! Asia booth on the red carpet, the triple threat talked to E! News Asia host Yvette King about her gorgeous red carpet look, and being a triple threat.

Sabrina Carpenter, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

"It [her album Singular] is freshly out and born into the world as of two days ago, and it's crazy, I've been working on it for two years," she gushed.

"I'm 19, so there's a lot of growth in these years and I think that came through in this album."

And it seems that her fans are taking to it as well. Earlier on the red carpet, the singer surprised a fan who was attending a show with the sweetest surprise and even took an E! Glambot video with her and it was clear to see the excitement on her fan's face.

Watch the video above to see the talented singer in our interview.

Keep up with all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, right here on E! Asia!

