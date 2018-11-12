"It [her album Singular] is freshly out and born into the world as of two days ago, and it's crazy, I've been working on it for two years," she gushed.

"I'm 19, so there's a lot of growth in these years and I think that came through in this album."

And it seems that her fans are taking to it as well. Earlier on the red carpet, the singer surprised a fan who was attending a show with the sweetest surprise and even took an E! Glambot video with her and it was clear to see the excitement on her fan's face.

