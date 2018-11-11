Backstage was the place to be at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards!

The night's biggest names all partied it up there inside the PCAs' Power of the People Pyramid—and Jimmy Fallon was the first star to step inside.

Fallon, who won Nighttime Talk Show of 2018 for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, dances the night away with his best moves.

But don't believe us, check the videos below to see your favorite stars boogie down after the night's main event.

And to find out who went home with a trophy from tonight's show, check out the winners of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.