Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In honor the People's Choice Awards 2018, Hollywood's top celebrities were stunning, but also super relatable with their beauty.
From Camila Mendes' makeup that included a $5 lipstick and blush to Kim Kardashian's super-high ponytail, our favorite pop culture stars are inspiring our beauty with looks that are easy to recreate and new takes on classic styles. In fact, to our delight, celebrities are taking effortless to the next level with purposely messy styles.
"We decided to go with a '60s messy updo with flirty bangs," celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco stated in a press release, detailing Chrissy Teigen's hairstyle.
Rita Ora also joined in on the effortless hair trend, placing her platinum blond hair in a messy high bun.
For those of us on-the-go, tonight's beauty was a dream. The makeup and hairstyles are stunning and super easy to add into your beauty arsenal.
Check out the best looks below!
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
The KKW Beauty owner brought flawless, nude-toned beauty (her signature) to the red carpet, then topped it off with a genie-inspired ponytail.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Shay Mitchell
The Pretty Little Liars star's low ponytail is a sleek and sexy—a hairstyle we're stealing this season.
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther star's beautifully kinky hair and radiant skin stunned on the red carpet and stage.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Camila Mendes
Surprise! This super-natural makeup comes courtesy of a $5 lipstick and blush.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
This star was radiant with the perfect nude lipstick and rosy cheeks. Then, hairstylist Glen Coco on behalf GHD added an effortless updo. You go, Glen Coco!
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alisha Wainwright
The Shadowhunters actress' hair is next level beautiful with voluminous curls and effortless texture.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
These subtle eye liner wings made a major different to the actress' sultry style.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter
Between the thick, perfectly angled wings, orange-toned eye shadow and peachy nude lipstick, this makeup stood out in a beautiful fashion on the red carpet.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Rita Ora
Who said your messy bun isn't chic? The singer proves that messy is better with her platinum blond hair on the red carpet.
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!