SUNDAY
11 NOV.

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Beauty: Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 9:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In honor the People's Choice Awards 2018, Hollywood's top celebrities were stunning, but also super relatable with their beauty. 

From Camila Mendes' makeup that included a $5 lipstick and blush to Kim Kardashian's super-high ponytail, our favorite pop culture stars are inspiring our beauty with looks that are easy to recreate and new takes on classic styles. In fact, to our delight, celebrities are taking effortless to the next level with purposely messy styles.

"We decided to go with a '60s messy updo with flirty bangs," celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco stated in a press release, detailing Chrissy Teigen's hairstyle.

Rita Ora also joined in on the effortless hair trend, placing her platinum blond hair in a messy high bun.

Photos

Best Dressed at People's Choice Awards 2018: Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

For those of us on-the-go, tonight's beauty was a dream. The makeup and hairstyles are stunning and super easy to add into your beauty arsenal.

Check out the best looks below! 

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

The KKW Beauty owner brought flawless, nude-toned beauty (her signature) to the red carpet, then topped it off with a genie-inspired ponytail.

ESC: Shay Mitchell, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars star's low ponytail is a sleek and sexy—a hairstyle we're stealing this season.

ESC: Danai Gurira, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panther star's beautifully kinky hair and radiant skin stunned on the red carpet and stage.

Article continues below

ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Camila Mendes

Surprise! This super-natural makeup comes courtesy of a $5 lipstick and blush.

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

This star was radiant with the perfect nude lipstick and rosy cheeks. Then, hairstylist Glen Coco on behalf GHD added an effortless updo. You go, Glen Coco!

ESC: Alisha Wainwright, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alisha Wainwright

The Shadowhunters actress' hair is next level beautiful with voluminous curls and effortless texture.

Article continues below

ESC: Scarlett Johansson, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

These subtle eye liner wings made a major different to the actress' sultry style.

ESC: Sabrina Carpenter, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Between the thick, perfectly angled wings, orange-toned eye shadow and peachy nude lipstick, this makeup stood out in a beautiful fashion on the red carpet.

ESC: Rita Ora, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Rita Ora

Who said your messy bun isn't chic? The singer proves that messy is better with her platinum blond hair on the red carpet.

Article continues below

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ E! Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG , Beauty , Shows
Latest News
Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri Is ''Lifting Spirits'' of California Firefighters One Meal at a Time

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Dynasty

No Throwback Thursday Needed! Your People's Choice Revival Show of 2018 is Dynasty

John Legend, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

John Legend Earns a Standing Ovation After a Moving Performance of This U2 Classic at the PCAs

Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Funniest Celeb Reactions During the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Avengers: Infinity War Stars Honor Wildfire First Responders in Movie of 2018 PCAs Win

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.