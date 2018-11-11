by Alyssa Ray | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 8:22 PM
John Legend is simply, well, a legend.
The EGOT winner left viewers feeling moved after an impressive performance of U2's "Pride (In the Name of Love)" at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday. The father of two performed at the E! awards show, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, in front of celeb attendees including Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Victoria Beckham and more. Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen also took in his performance during Sunday's broadcast as she was there as both a PCAs finalist (in the Social Celebrity of 2018 category, obviously) and as a presenter.
While this was a major industry event, the Grammy-award winning artist kept his performance very simple. Donned in a black turtleneck and dinner jacket, John passionately played the piano at the center of the PCAs stage. Prior to his noteworthy performance, John introduced Bryan Stevenson as the People's Champion Award recipient. The latter earned this prize for his work with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Unsurprisingly, the important social justice award (created in partnership with Erase The Hate) inspired the tone of John's affecting performance. And it appears that the PCAs crowd was seriously moved by Legend's musical presentation as he received a standing ovation.
Chrissy's husband was noticeably honored to present Stevenson with the People's Champion prize as he concluded his take on the U2 hit with kind words about the activist. "Bryan, I've had the pleasure of learning from you and working alongside you and tonight it is my honor to present to you the 2018 People's Champion Award," the "Love Me Now" singer concluded. "Ladies and gentlemen, Bryan Stevenson."
We have a feeling the PCAs was "A Good Night" for Legend, Stevenson and everyone tuning in. Be sure to catch John's full performance in the exclusive clip above!
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!
Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid
